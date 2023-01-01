Home » BUZZ » Man Forges CISF ID Card to Enter Mumbai Airport And See His Son Off, Gets Arrested

Man Forges CISF ID Card to Enter Mumbai Airport And See His Son Off, Gets Arrested

Identified as Chintan Gandhi, a businessman and a resident of the VP Road area, was apprehended at the departures section of T2.

January 01, 2023

Man Forges CISF ID Card to Enter Mumbai Airport And See His Son Off. (Image: Canva)

Parents can certainly do anything for their children and this incident just proves it right. A South Mumbai resident was arrested for allegedly impersonating a security officer and trying to enter the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to see his son off. Identified as Chintan Gandhi, a businessman and a resident of the VP Road area, was apprehended at the departures section of T2. This happened after his forged ID card was discovered by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He came into notice after sub inspector Sumit Singh stopped Gandhi as civilians. To this, Gandhi responded by claiming that he was a CISF officer and even presented an ID card.

“The card was made out in the name of Ramkumar, assistant sub inspector with the CISF. I examined it and it appeared to be fake. Hence, I asked him for another identification proof, which he said he did not have. I immediately alerted my superiors," Singh claimed in his statement.

He confessed his crime after he was taken to inspector Avinash Ranjan of CISF.

However, what comes as a surprise is that after Gandhi pleaded with authorities not to tell his son about the incident, and the CISF agreed. He was taken away without his son’s knowledge and handed over to the Sahar police. There, he was arrested for the forgery.

He has now been booked for cheating, forgery and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, an FIR was registered against absconding Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki for boarding a flight on a forged Aadhaar card and compromising airport security. A senior woman SP leader Noori Shauqat and three others who allegedly helped Solanki obtain the Aadhaar card were also arrested, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

The MLA was already wanted in two criminal cases and he flew from Delhi to Mumbai using this forged identity card to evade arrest. The Aadhaar card carried his photograph but had his name mentioned as Ashraf Ali, the officer said.

