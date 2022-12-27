Man From 'Pakistani Roadies' Viral Meme 'Meri Selection Ho Gayi Hai' Now Works As Valet

Television shows frequently generate memes that appear on our social media feeds. Living on the Edge, popularly known as “Pakistani Roadies", was one such TV show that produced a slew of memes. The reality TV show, as the name suggests, was a Pakistani rendition of the Indian show Roadies, in which participants went through a round of auditions in order to compete. These auditions can be harsh for the contestants, but the clips that go viral produce some great meme fodder. “Meri selection ho gayi hai" is one such popular meme from the show.

Abdul Waheed, the man in the viral meme video, appeared on the reality show Living on the Edge 11 years ago. His humorous reaction to being chosen for the show had everyone in laughter. The man who brought joy to millions of people around the world is now serving as a parking valet in Pakistan.

Dialogue Pakistan, a Pakistani YouTube channel, recently found Abdul Waheed. During their interaction, Abdul stated that he had been working as a valet in Karachi’s Sharae Faisal neighbourhood for over a decade. He mentioned that he worked as an electronics salesman before taking up the job of a valet. He also discussed his struggles, why he decided to participate in the reality show and how people recognised him since the video went viral.

Abdul Waheed’s condition and hardships left the internet upset. One user commented on the YouTube video, “Hats off this his simplicity… may Allah bless him and his family… Ameeeenn." Another user wrote, “Dialogue Pakistan plz help this man. At least help him to get a good job which he deserves."

For those who don’t remember, here is the popular meme.

