Man Gets Facial Paralysis After Staying Up Late For a Week Watching World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is held every four years. It is one of the most anticipated tournaments of all time because it features famous footballers from around the world. This year’s matches are being held in Qatar, with the first match held on November 20.

According to CN Hubei, a man in China recently had half his face paralysed after staying up late for a week straight to watch football matches. Mr Chao claims that he hasn’t missed a single match since the World Cup began and that he sleeps for an average of two hours each day before riding his motorcycle to work.

“I slept for two hours after watching the game on November 30, and when I woke up, I felt extremely tired," he said. He went about his day, thinking it was because he hadn’t slept well, but when he arrived at his office, he noticed his lips were tilted to one side and he couldn’t control his eyelids.

Advertisement

He further added, “I didn’t think much about it and decided to rest for a bit in the office. But after a while, my condition didn’t seem to improve and it was affecting my work progress."

Mr Chao then went to the hospital to see a doctor, where he was diagnosed with facial palsy. Initial results show that due to his lack of sleep and cold air being blown directly into his face, he has lost control of half of his face.

Acupuncture and facial massage were then recommended by doctors to help with his condition. Fortunately, the treatments are helping his condition, and he encourages netizens to take care of their bodies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here