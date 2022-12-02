Man Gets 'Hot Dogs' Cross Tattooed on Face, Leaves Internet Displeased

It is a tad bit difficult to make a tattoo regret go away as it becomes a permanent part of a person’s life. And the internet is not sure how this man, from a viral clip, would feel about his tattoo that features ‘HOT DOGS’ imprinted on his forehead inside a cross. A TikTok video, which according to LadBible, was shared by a Vancouver-based artist tattoo artist unveiled his bizarre art and the internet doesn’t like it. The tattoo is deemed the ‘eternal job stopper’ by several social media users.

In the viral TikTok, the man getting the face tattoo can be seen as utterly excited as he exclaims it is going to be ‘sick.’ The artist also asks the man if his parents would be proud after seeing his new tattoo, to which he promptly replies, “Yeah for sure." The short clip shows snippets of the tattoo-making and unveiling process. It is difficult to gauge the reaction of the man upon watching the outcome on his face as he maintains a poker face. However, it is surely not going down well with the internet.

A section of TikTok users is miffed with the tattoo artist for even accepting the customer’s request. A user, who claimed to be a tattoo artist, said that they would refuse if such a request came their way. “There were certain tattoos that I refused to do. This would have been in that category," reportedly commented one. While another joined, “I was a tattooist for 8 years. I would have refused to do this for his own good."

Meanwhile, others began calling this incident a reminder times whenever they are about to make a wrong decision. A user said, “When I think I have a bad tattoo I’m just gonna reference back to this video." One more chimed in to add, “Every time I make a terrible decision, ill re-watch this, and I’ll feel better about it."

What do you think about the man’s face tattoo?

