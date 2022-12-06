Man Gets Stuck Under Elephant Statue at Gujarat Temple, Video Goes Viral

In India, temple visits are a regular thing. People often travel across states to visit temples and seek blessings. In a video which is currently going viral, a man can be seen getting stuck under an elephant statue. The man was performing a ritual when this happened. Shared by Twitter user Nitin, the video has now gathered 161K views. The man can be seen struggling too much to get out of teh statue and tand properly.

The man can be seen lying under the statue and using his hand and feet to apply force and make his way through it. However, he is unable to do so. He is surrounded by several people around him. The temple priest can also be seen helping the man but nothing works out. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a heart-warming video of a dog bowing down before a Ganesha idol outside a temple went viral on the internet. The video shared by a user on Instagram has garnered praise from users for how adorable the dog is. In the video, a canine can be seen bowing down before a Ganesha idol outside a temple. While the man next to it paid his respect to the idol, the adorable pet lowered its head and touched the ground with the bottom of its face. Towards the end, as soon as the man finishes praying, the dog too gets up and begins walking with him. The user also added the song Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva – Kids Special sung by Harshiv Kotecha to the background.

Social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the dog in the video is. One of the users wrote, “Bappa, bless this baby". Another user wrote, “This is so, so cute. Can’t stop watching this video". A third user wrote, “Uff, it’s too adorable". “Watching this on loop. Dogs are gems," quipped another user in the comment section. Several other users commented with hearts, smiling faces, fire, love-struck and many other happy emojis.

