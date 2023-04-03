Man Gives Kite Flying A New Meaning With Daredevil Stunt

When it comes to extreme sports, most of us think of things like bungee jumping and skydiving. But for one adventurous soul in China, kite-flying is the real thing. A new video from China shows a man taking his kite-flying skills to the next level, soaring up to 100 feet above a beach in the city of Tangshan. And he’s not just flying any kite, mind you - this is a massive one that lifts him up like a feather in the wind. The video captures the pulse-pounding moment the daredevil is lifted higher and higher, with onlookers staring in amazement and cheering him on. While most people would be screaming in terror, this thrill-seeker appears to be as cool as a cucumber. He’s just casually flying above the beach and taking in the breathtaking view of the city skyline.

The clip was shared by New York Post on its official Twitter handle with the tweet, “Wild video shows thrill-seeker using a kite to soar up to 100 feet in the air."

What’s even more surprising is that this wasn’t an accident. According to the man who filmed the incredible feat, the adrenaline junkie intentionally went high up in the sky. “He didn’t make a mistake … he did it intentionally," said the man who only gave his name as Tao, reported New York Post. He even claimed that this extreme hobby is safe, as they use professional Kevlar kite strings and safety harnesses.

Tao, who owns a kite shop, further revealed that his pal was not the only one taking a flight that day. Apparently, they’re not alone in their passion for kite-flying, but only professionals should try this out. “Of course, only professionals dare to play like this," he said.

Though not all adventure sports end on a similar happy note. The internet was expressing concern over a distressing video that surfaced on Twitter, which shows a safari jeep being chased by rhinos and flipping over on a dirt road. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Akash Deep Badhawan shared the footage, which starts with a group of tourists trying to take pictures of rhinos in their natural habitat. As the animals quickly approach the jeep, the driver tries to move closer, and panic sets in as the people inside become increasingly anxious.

In an attempt to escape to safety, the driver accidentally topples the vehicle off the road. Following the tumble, the rhinos disappear into the wild without causing any harm to the occupants of the jeep.

