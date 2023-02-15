Home » BUZZ » Man Goes To Buy Bread, Returns With A Rs 82 Lakh Lottery

Man Goes To Buy Bread, Returns With A Rs 82 Lakh Lottery

This US-based elderly man’s life took a turn for good when he decided to go and buy bread.

The player discovered that the Gold X50 scratch-off ticket was worth $1,00,000 (Rs 82.85 lakhs) prize.
Has it ever happened to you that you go to a grocery store to buy something and find a Rs 100 or Rs 500 note lying on the ground? You do feel lucky when such a thing happens. Similarly, this US-based elderly man’s life took a turn for good when he decided to go and buy bread. Instead, he brought back $1,00,000 (Rs 82.85 lakhs) with him!

A 65-year-old man from Harford County forgot to buy bread on his first trip to the store. He decided to go back, but the vending machines at the Royal Farms store in Aberdeen were crowded. That’s when he thought of buying lottery tickets. The man said he arrived home and realised that he needed to go back, as he had forgotten to buy bread. He shared his story with the Maryland Lottery officials.

On his way back, he also remembered that he never picked up his lottery tickets. So he stopped by the store again and bought a Fast Play game and a $10 Gold X50 ticket. The player discovered that the Gold X50 scratch-off ticket was worth $1,00,000 (Rs 82.85 lakhs) prize. As soon as he started to match the numbers, he knew he had won it.

When the man told his wife about the win, she wasn’t convinced and thought it was a joke. But as soon as she verified it by herself, the couple knew that their life had changed.

The man revealed that he will be using the prize money to buy a new house in another state and move in there with his wife. The couple revealed that they had been dreaming of moving houses for years, and it could finally turn into a reality; all thanks to their win.

In another similar incident, CBS News reported that a Canadian girl — who bought her first lottery ticket on her 18th birthday- ended up winning 48 million Canadian dollars (Rs 297.45 crores) on January 7. Named Juliette Lamour, the girl purchased the ticket at a Circle K store in Ontario. The young girl bought the ticket after her grandfather suggested she buy one.

