Man Kills Friend, Tries to Dump Body at Amboli Ghat in Maharashtra, Falls to Death

A man ended up killing himself after murdering his friend over a financial dispute. This happened after Bhauso Mane, a resident of Karad in Satara district of Maharashtra, fell down a steep hill slope at Amboli ghat, while trying to dispose of the body of his friend. As per the police, the aide who helped the man to dump the dead body had an escape. The aide has been identified as Tushar Pawar and he had travelled some 400 kms to reach Amboli ghat to dispose of the body. The deceased has been identified as Sushant Khillare, also a resident of Karad.

The trio had a dispute over a money transaction on Sunday. This is when the pair decided to dump the body in Amboli ghat. However, in turn of events, while dumping the body, Mane lost his balance and fell along with the corpse, and died.

Scared by what had happened, Pawar drove to a nearby temple and then called up his family to confess to the crime. The police got to know about it after a local spotted one of the bodies. The police then found the bodies 10 feet from each other.

Meanwhile, a few years back, two revellers died after falling into a 2,000 feet deep valley in Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. A video of the incident went viral on social media. “Imran Garadi (26) and Pratap Rathod (21), who were part of a group of seven, fell into the valley. Their bodies are yet to be recovered," said Sunil Dhanawade, Senior Police Inspector of Sawantwadi police station. The victims and their friends worked at a poultry farm in Kolhapur, he said.

Police found out about the mishap from local people and shopkeepers, and roped in trekkers of Hill Riders Group to search for the duo. The bodies were spotted down in the valley, but were yet to be recovered as heavy rain, water cascading down the hill and mist made the operation difficult, the officer said.

