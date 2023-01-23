Man, Lost In Sea, Survived On Ketchup, And A Packet Of Maggi For 24 Days

A 47-year-old sailor was rescued from the Caribbean Sea after almost 24 days. He had nothing much around except water. Well, if that’s hard to believe, the fact that he survived on ketchup and seasonings will surely leave you in shock. Yes, you read that right! Elvis Francois was making repairs on his boat near St. Martin in December when the sea turned rough. He was unable to contact anyone as he lost all the signals.

According to Associated Press, 24 days later he was found 120 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Bolivar in La Guajira. He was rescued by a ship and taken to Cartagena. Elvis was rushed to medical care where the Colombian navy treated him and helped him get back on track.

Advertisement

As per an NBC News report, Francois from Dominica was spotted by a plane that saw the word “HELP" written on a boat. As the plane passed overhead, he used a mirror to send a signal. Elvis Francois, who was stuck for about a month in the sea, in a video, explained the challenges he went through. Without sight of land before him, Elvis Francois said, “I had no food. It’s just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat. Garlic powder, and Maggi. So, I mixed it up with some water."

“Twenty-four days, no land. Nobody to talk to. Don’t know what to do. Don’t know where you are. It was rough. A certain time, I lose hope. I think about my family," he added.

He even went on to thank the Caribbean Naval officials who rescued him. Before expressing his gratitude to the coast guard, he said that there was a point, he absolutely lost hope. “If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t be telling the story."

Advertisement

Social media users were happy to see him survive after a tough time. One of them wrote, “Happy to learn that he was able to survive. What an ordeal to have to live through."

Apart from surviving on ketchup and seasoning, Elvis collected rainwater with a cloth to quench his thirst. As per the reports, though he was found healthy when rescued, he lost some weight during the ordeal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here