A man from Porbandar, Gujarat had found the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with on a matrimonial site. Only for her to end up being a wanted criminal. After the shocking turn of events, the couple is now headed for an annulment of their marriage. Vimal Karia had not thought much of it at all when he met Rita Das, of Guwahati, Assam on a matrimonial app. After all, it was not an unusual meeting at all. When the duo got talking, they shortly decided to get married. Her profile mentioned that she had been divorced once. Vimal asked her to show her divorce papers but Rita navigated through the situation shrewdly.

She misled him into thinking that she had been married once before, in the panchayat. Due to this, she lacked the actual wedding certificate. Vimal Karia decided to believe her and go ahead with marrying her. The couple tied the knot in Ahmedabad. Everything was smooth sailing. At least for the first six months. That’s when Rita Das claimed that she had received an urgent phone call from her mother in Assam. She had to rush to settle a land matter. Her now husband, Vimal did not think much of it at first. But Rita never returned.

Vimal later received a call from her lawyer. He was informed there was a case registered against her, but it was nothing serious. Only for Vimal to later find out that her real name was Rita Chauhan and that she was on the run to evade a non-bailable warrant issued by an Assam court, reported India Times. She had been previously accused of “fraud, theft, murder, and hunting."

Dainik Bhaskar reported that Vimal had been told by the lawyer that his wife’s bail would cost him Rs 1 lakh. He thought that she was in custody in connection with a land case. After arranging the bail amount he transferred it to Rita’s account. Yet in order to send the money, he got the court documents online from the lawyer. In the document, Rita’s name was not written as ‘Rita Das’, but ‘Rita Chauhan’. When he questioned his wife, Rita stopped receiving calls from him and blocked both his numbers.

A quick Google Search showed Vimal that she was involved in many serious cases like arms smuggling, theft, dacoity and rhino poaching. She is also the wife of Anil Chauhan, a serial car thief who stole over 5000 cars in 24 years. Dainik Bhaskar also quoted Rita as saying “I was married to Anil in 2007 and the case of theft of cars was registered in 2015. Since then I have had no contact with Anil. Presently Anil Chauhan is in jail."

The serial car thief hails from Tezpur, Assam. He started stealing vehicles in 1998 and has since stolen over 5000 vehicles. Reportedly, he was also involved in smuggling Rhinoceros horns in Assam and was accused of being actively involved in the supply of illegal arms.

