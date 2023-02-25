Videos of people trying to mimic Bollywood stars aren’t anything new but rarely, you get to see someone replicating the mannerism so well that you just can’t believe it. In one such video, a digital content creator showed how actor Akshaye Khanna ‘falls in love in movies’. Deemed to be a chocolate boy during the early 2000s, Akshaye was a heartthrob with his intense gaze, furrowed brows and his shy smile. The social media content creator emulated the Dil Chahta Hai actor to perfection. From his facial expression to his body language, the resemblance was uncanny. To depict Akshaye’s baldness, he put on a yellow bowl which made it funnier. Social media users went LOL and found the video to be very ‘accurate’

Digital creator, Raghav Sharma, shared the video on Instagram with the song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from the movie Dil Chahta Hai. The text-insert in the video read, “How Akshaye Khanna falls in love in movies."

The caption read, “Akshaye Khanna’s Chocolate boy era." The clip left the netizens in splits as they dropped multiple laughing emojis in the comment section.

Check out the video here-

The video caught the attention of the Television actress Ridhima Pandit, who wrote, “Exact." One social media user commented, “The expressions are way too similar." Another wrote, “Omg (Oh My God) the accuracy." An individual wrote, “Bro that dance step." A few users found the bowl on the head to be hilarious. A comment read, “The bowl on the head is sending me!"

One user wrote, “Doing Akshaye Khanna better than Akshaye Khanna himself."

Dil Chahta Hai was directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta in the lead.

Raghav had previously posted another video mimicking Akshaye Khanna’s mannerisms in his latest release Drishyam 2.

Check out the video here-

In the movie, Akshaye is investigating a murder case and is looking for clues. In the movie, he is shown frowning, thinking, and in certain scenes also raising his eyebrow, which was keenly observed by Raghav who channelled it all in this video.

