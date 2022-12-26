Man Offers to Take 'Dubki' in River For Rs 10 Amid Freezing Weather, Video Goes Viral

Diving in holy waters is a tradition followed in Indian culture for centuries. It is said that taking a bath in holy water washes away all the sins, however, diving in chilly weather is something that might become a difficult task for devotees. But a viral man has now suggested a digital solution for people struggling to take a plunge in the cold water. The video of the man was shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharma via Twitter on Saturday, December 24. In the clip, a man can be seen seemingly addressing a crowd gathered alongside a holy river.

The man explains he is ready to dive in the chilly water for others provided they pay him the amount of Rs 10. He suggests that it is the best solution for people who do wish to bathe or dive in cold water during the winter season. The man asks people to pay Rs 10 at his receipt counter and claims that the good merit of taking the dive will go to the person whose name is on the receipt, and only the paid amount will be taken by him. The person recording the bizarre scenario can be heard laughing in the background. Even the IAS officer, joked while sharing the clip by calling it, “Iss mausam ka behtareen startup (An excellent startup idea for this season)." Watch the video here:

The viral clip has amassed more than two lakh views and over eight thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of Twitteratis has shared their hilarious response upon watching this ‘zero cost startup’ idea. A user suggested, “He can easily charge 100/- per dubaki (dive) in this season."

Another added, “Qr code ya online payment lena shuru kariye, ghar baithe logo ki bhi dubki lagane ki ikcha ko poora kijie. (Start online payment via QR code, people who might not be able to visit the place can also use the method)"

One more said, “Everything is possible in this world."

Meanwhile, a user joked, “It can happen only in India."

Would you be willing to pay for this?

