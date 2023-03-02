Podcaster and YouTuber ‘Inskpired Mind’ recently did an episode called ‘How to Trick Your Brain into Working Hard’ but a segment from the show has not gone down well on Twitter. The guest, a motivational speaker and TikTok content creator called Meet Mo T (also known as TheAirportGuy) spoke about the first “steps" he would take should he become homeless and it has come across as exceptionally out of touch.

His steps went something like this: sitting at the Canary Wharf station with a cardboard reading ‘I don’t want money, I want books’. He goes on to claim that the people going to high-paying jobs must know something that a homeless person doesn’t, and one of them could point him to a book from which he could learn something.

In the end, Meet Mo T claims, one of the people would notice him reading, take a liking to his “attitude" and give him an opportunity. Needless to say, this take is not just condescending but also completely fallacious, pinning the blame on an individual for becoming homeless- as if it’s some kind of personal failure- when the truth is that homelessness is a result of larger systemic failures.

