Finding money under strange circumstances always brings happiness. And it was the same for this Spanish man but his happiness was short-lived. A Spanish builder named Tono Pineiro discovered six canisters stuffed with notes worth £47,000 (approx. Rs 46.5 lakh) hidden within the walls of his home while renovating it. He went to the bank to cash in the currency, but his joy was just for a brief moment.

The Bank of Spain stopped accepting the older notes discovered by Pieiro, leaving him with some rather old and valueless currency stuffed into some Nesquik cans. The Bank of Spain stated that the nine million peseta notes were discontinued in 2002, more than 20 years ago.

Tono, who was devastated by the news, attempted to find a solution with his bank. Revealing to Daily Star, he said, “I called them, but they told me that it was no longer possible." However, the Spaniard did not walk away from the situation empty-handed. After exchanging some of the hauls for more modern currency, the builder was able to pocket £30,000 (approximately Rs 29.8 lakh). According to the man, it paid for a new roof. “I guess they kept these containers to avoid humidity. The last ones were somewhat damaged, but the others weren’t - they were ironed, it was incredible."

Advertisement

Tono claims that the house had been abandoned for four decades before he purchased it after seeing it advertised on Facebook. The Valencia-based builder told the Daily Star that he will keep some of the notes as a souvenir of his extraordinary find, which he made while renovating a home in Galicia.

In 2021, a similar story went viral where a 9-year-old boy discovered Rs 3.5 lakh while cleaning his dad’s second-hand car. Landon Melvin, 9, discovered a ‘package’ under the floorboard of his father’s Chevy Suburban while cleaning it. Little Landon told WRTV that he found the package under the floor mats but when he told his father, Michael Melvin, he didn’t take him seriously. Michael initially assumed it was paperwork and didn’t pay much attention to his son’s discovery, but after his son insisted, he finally opened the envelope, and they were surprised by what they found inside.

It was reported that they discovered $5,000 in cash belonging to a family from South Carolina who had forgotten where they had put the money while driving to Florida in 2019. The family then returned the cash to its rightful owners.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here