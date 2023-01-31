South Indians have often criticised authorities for their imposition of Hindi which is believed to take over the importance of their prominent regional dialects. Earlier, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) was called out for using three languages, that is, Kannada, English, and Hindi, on the signboards of the stations. Now, when the Hindi instructions were kept hidden with a tape in a Bangalore Metro, a video of a man trying to peel off the tape went viral on the internet.

A clip shared by a Twitter user, Kanan Shah, showed instruction boards in a metro where Hindi translations were sealed by the metro rail authorities. Having noticed a direction board with all three languages, a man in the video went on to reveal the tape that covered the Hindi instruction in all others. They had directions such as ‘Do not lean against doors’, ‘Please mind the gap’, etc., written in Kannada and English while keeping the Hindi one hidden from the public eye, using a same-coloured tape on it.

The now-viral video divided the internet as some of them hailed the Bangalore Metro’s act while others criticised them for suppressing one of the official languages of India. Netizens also pointed out that Delhi Metro would never put Kannada boards then why Bangalore should have the Hindi ones?

“People who are abusing this guy should go ahead and put Kannada boards in Delhi Metro and trust me…like you folks(Who don’t like Hindi) won’t see us crying about it, and we won’t hide it either," wrote an aggrieved user while another one commented, “This is not hate , we don’t have any national language so there is no need of any 3rd language."

The ones who went against the metro’s act replied, “I just don’t understand this hate for HINDI language… It’s your own country’s language usse Itni problem, foreign language chalegi lekin". Who is at fault then? Well, there’s no one answer to it!

