There is no dearth of experiments in the world. Time and again, we often come across incidents and events which make us stunned and startled. In today’s internet era, everyone brings something new to the table. Recently, one such eccentric experiment with Mahindra Thar has taken the internet by storm. The video has been shared on the Instagram account arunpanwarx. The user often shares videos which become trending in a couple of hours.

Now, in a recent video, a man can be seen ploughing an entire field with Mahindra Thar and it is making a huge noise on the internet. In the viral video, you can see the man attach a rotavator to the Thar. After that, he drives the Thar comfortably across the field. This video was shared In December last year and is now once again trending on the internet.

Indeed, Mahindra Thar is incredibly powerful and can move easily over uneven terrain. How would you feel if someone converted this Thar into a tractor and drove it in the fields rather than on the roads in such a situation? The video has amazed the audience and is making it difficult for people to believe their eyes.

Check out the viral video

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “It happens only in India." Another user commented, “Fav Creator," and a third user wrote, “If this continues, people will stop buying tractors and will plough the fields with Thar." One user also wrote, “Thar Power." Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

So far, the video has received over 280K views and is still increasing.

Mahindra Thar is quite popular among the audience. People are crazy about its rugged looks and off-road capabilities. This is not the first time, the Instagram user arunpanwarx often experiments with vehicles which become viral sooner or later. Recently, he shared a video of a Black Toyota Legender and it is now making a huge buzz on social media. Till now, the video has garnered over 1.7 million views and is still counting. If you are a fan of cars, then you must follow this page for trending videos.

