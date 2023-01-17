Man Posing As UAE Royal Family Employee Dupes Delhi’s Leela Palace of Rs 23 Lakh

A man posing as a United Arab Emirates (UAE) employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi has duped Delhi Leela Palace hotel and cheated them of Rs 23 lakh after staying at the hotel for about four months and fleeing without paying a big chunk of the total amount he was charged. The conman, who was identified as one Md. Sharif, was booked for theft and impersonation on Saturday, January 14 after the hotel management’s complaint to the police.

According to an Indian Express report, Md. Sharif stayed at the hotel from August 1 to November 20, 2022, and left without informing anyone. The man also allegedly stole silverware and some other items from the hotel room before fleeing. The total amount owed to the hotel is around Rs 23-23 lakh. A case has been registered against Sharif and Delhi police is currently on the lookout for the conman.

As per the complaint, Sharif informed the hotel management that he was a UAE resident and worked with the Office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi. He even produced fake business card, UAE residential card and other documents which are all now under police examination. The complainant said that the accused stayed in room number 427 at the hotel for almost four months. The Fir read – “One of our in-house guests… has run off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with valuables and also without settling his outstanding bills… and has cheated The Leela Palace New Delhi of amount worth INR 23,46,413/- The guest checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated as an important functionary of the government of United Arab Emirates."

Sharif even talked to the hotel staff about the royal family, his life and work in UAE and falsely informed them that he personally worked with the Sheikh and was in India for some official business, to gain their trust. He reportedly paid a part of the bill in September 2022 and gave a cheque for the rest of it. The hotel was intending to clear the dues by November 22, 2022, by depositing the cheque but when they went to the bank to do so, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds in Sharif’s account.

