Seeing snakes in real-life ends up giving most of us a creepy feeling. These reptiles are among the deadliest creatures on the planet. But for Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc. founder Jay Brewer, snakes are clearly no big deal. The American YouTuber, in a clip, is seen easily holding two ridiculously giant pythons, who are entangled in each other. Brewer tackles them by pulling their tails as the snakes attempt to slither away. “Woah! These guys are big and strong and heavy", he says in the video. Brewer then adds that they look like “yin and yang". For those who don’t know, yin and yang are the two contemporary principles of Chinese philosophy.

Sharing the bone-chilling video, Brewer wrote, “It’s kind of amazing how big a reticulated python can get, and these are a couple of my biggest pythons. I know big snakes aren’t for everyone, but I’ve always known they were for me from a young age."

Brewer also spoke about how he managed to pursue his passion. He confessed that at times it was tough to keep his thoughts from being influenced by naysayers, but choosing one’s own path in life “can be very rewarding".

People were left astonished at the size of the pythons. Some even estimated how much the reptiles could weigh. “They look really heavy, like 300lbs lol," a comment read. Meanwhile, a user found the snakes “beautiful".

Some were concerned for Brewer’s safety. “Are you ever worried about the snakes attacking you? They are amazing creatures," an individual asked.

A few shared their own stories about following their dreams. “While growing up, I would always talk to my Nana about becoming a tattoo artist. She always told me I was living in a dream world….. I became a tattoo artist and had that tattooed on my side. I suppose the moral of the story is even when those closest to you don’t believe in you, never give up on what you want," a person wrote.

Jay Brewer has often grabbed attention due to his videos with snakes. The social media sensation had dropped a video of himself with a nine-foot-long rat snake earlier this month.

The clip had received over 42,000 likes and almost a million views. So what do you have to say about Brewer’s encounter with snakes?

