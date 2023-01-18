Twitter User Hilariously Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Being 'Reported' By Virat Kohli

A Desi Twitter user called Er. Ishaan has been consistently tweeting at Virat Kohli over a period of 11 years. The “beef" started when Ishaan apparently used “foul language" in a tweet to Kohli, after which the cricketer wrote to him, “your account has been reported and will be deactivated soon. dont tweet if u wana use foul language [sic]." This went down in 2011. Starting from the next year, with some intervals in between, Ishaan kept tweeting at Kohli, reminding him that his account had not, in fact, been deleted.

Now, on January 13, Ishaan has tweeted again. “It has been 11 years even today I am active," he wrote.

Fans’ (and trolls’) dedication towards Kohli is clearly exceptional. For instance, a fan decided to not get married till he saw his favorite cricketer reach the three-figure mark. 34-years-old Aman Agarwal took to his official Twitter handle and shared an image of himself in his wedding attire. “I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day," read the caption. Aman has shared a collage where on one side he was seen holding the ‘I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st’ placard. On the other side, there is a picture of him wearing a wedding sherwani, in front of his TV.

“Wholesome moment!!!! Congratulations nd may God bless u with happy married life," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “A promise was once made and that promise was kept. Shaadi mubarak bhai."

