This Man Just Tried a Bunch of Fun Ramen Flavours and Foodies on Twitter Had 'Instant' Blast

Do you hesitate before trying a new kind of instant ramen? Fret not! This Twitter thread got you covered. Ramen consumption has suddenly spiked in many Indian cities. Earlier, it used to be just Maggi. However, over time, many different noodles have come into the market and the latest trend is Ramen. There are many types in this one too. While some are ultra spicy, others are on a sweeter side.

Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral features a man trying all of these ramen. Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Floyd’, took to the micro blogging site and mentioned, “I will document my thoughts on all the instant Ramen/Noodle brands I try henceforth. Rules: They’ll be cooked exactly according to the instructions on the packet with no extra added ingredient. They’ll be consumed piping hot unless otherwise mentioned."

Further in the thread, he has tried, Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodle, and Samyang Cream Carbonara Buldak Ramen. He mentioned that he will be trying other noodles over the weekend.

Foodies made many suggestions on the Twitter thread. “Samyang pink one is my personal favourite (they have a light and slightly darker pink, I can’t make out which one is in the photo)," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Thanks for doing this. I had quite liked the Nongsim spicy one . But hey I’ll go with your recommendation on the chicken carbonara one."

Another person wrote, “Samyang Buldak Jjajangmyeon is my go to comfort food after having tried out every flavor. Buldak Kimchi comes a close second."

What do you think?

