Time and again, the internet brings forth inspiring stories that not only bring the brave-hearts into the limelight but also motivate us all to do something for society. Whether a person’s struggling tale or a courageous act of rescuing someone, courtesy to the internet we can learn about the same. Continuing the trajectory, the internet has once again made users familiar with rescue incidents. However, instead of a puppy or a kitten, it was a reptile. Yes, you read that right. While rescuing adorable puppies and kittens is quite common, rarely have we witnessed a man risking his own life for a cobra. You might find it difficult to believe, but it happened and now the video is going viral on the internet.

The incident came to light after an animal rescuer dropped the video on his Instagram account. The hair-raising video reveals a man swinging inside a well, in a bid to save the snake.

The now-viral video opens by showing the man tied to the rope and swinging inside the well while holding the snake in his hook. A black bag can be seen hanging next to him, which is supposed to carry the snake. In the video, the man can be seen putting all his efforts to put the snake inside the bag safely. The snake tried its level best to resist going inside the bag. Initially, the man can be seen holding the snake through a hook stick, later he can be seen gripping it through its tail.

The man maintained his balance through his feet, pushing the wall. As soon as he grips its tail, the snake seems to be putting all its energy into resistance. In a bid to avoid going inside the bag, the snake can be seen biting it. While the location of the incident is unknown, the incident presumably took place last month.

The video left the users stunned. Several lauded the man’s courage and bravery, while many claimed that they will never try this even if they are paid a million dollars. O

ne user commented, “How much are they paying him? Cause I won’t do it for a million dollars."

Another commented, “Hats off to his balance."

