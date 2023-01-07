Man Scares Crocodiles With Stick In Viral Video Supposedly From Crocodile Farm

Crocodiles are one of the most ferocious reptiles that can scare even the bravest of human beings. However, in a bizarre Instagram reel, which recently surfaced on social media, a man is seen shooing the crocodiles away with just a stick. It may be hard to believe, but this startling sight left many social media users bewildered.

“Crocodile scared of man," read the caption of the video on Instagram.

The video shows the man directing the crocodiles with the help of a stick to make them move back into the water body. Another interesting point about this video is that none of the crocodiles tries to move towards the man but when the man hits the reptile with the stick it obediently returns to the water.

The reel, which has gone viral on social media, received mixed reactions with many users lambasting the man for abusing the crocodiles. One user commented, “Sickening the way man thinks that he has the right to take dominion over everything else." Another remarked, “Y’all do so much daring with these animals." A third user wrote that it is a crocodile farm.

The video indeed seems to be from a crocodile firm. The idea behind running a crocodile farm is to breed and raise them in order to produce crocodile meat as well as other products from the leather.

A similar video went viral last year, in which a pub owner from Australia was seen fighting a crocodile with a frying pan. The reptile was about to pounce on him with its open jaws but the man put up a tough fight with his frying pan. The video was captioned, “Goat Island isn’t your average pub and King Kai isn’t your average publican! You just never know what he’ll serve up next."

Since being shared, the video garnered over 6.7 million views and a plethora of reactions from social media users.

