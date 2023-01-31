A man has sold everything he owns to transform a gigantic water tower into a spectacular four-bedroom mansion. According to Insider, the man identified to be Rob Hunt spent about three years on the incredible conversion. Now, what was an 80-year-old derelict concrete tank has been turned into a stunning eye-catching property located near Clovelly Cross in Bideford, Devon. Dubbed the UK’s most ambitious home renovation project, Hunt bought the property back in 2019.

The redundant 1940s water tower’s makeover into a luxurious four-bedroom family home includes larger windows and underfloor heating that keeps the property warm and comfortable throughout the year during any season. While talking about the renovation, Hunt said, “I haven’t done anything like this before. I used to have a couple of rentals and done the odd house renovation but all pretty standard stuff."

Seemingly, he was made aware of the water tower while scrolling through Zoopla. Hunt reportedly wished to do something different his entire life and he calls it sheer luck that he was able to find the property within a 20 miles radius of where he lives. Along with the unusual property came the challenge and scope to do something special and different which attracted him toward the property more.

Reportedly, the first floor accommodates Hunt’s plant rooms and cloakrooms along with a spare bedroom attached to a bathroom. Notably, the bathroom was designed to be in the center of the circular space in a room that was once the original access shaft of the water tower. Along with this, everything in the master bathroom is black which includes the tiles and walls as well. The thing that makes it appealing is that the bathroom has a large window that looks over the landscape.

One of the challenging aspects of the project was its funding. Hunt had to sell his original home and his rentals and even borrow money from his parents to create the lavish mansion. He now plans to use the profits from the sale of the water tower to repay his parents and kick-start another project. “It could be anything, again, something with potential. I do like it to be a bit different but I’ll never really match this one. This is a big, big project," he said.

Hunt plans to sell the water tower in the summer.

