Man Shares Hilarious Message Pakistan Bakery Wrote On His Cake And Twitter is Amused

With online food deliveries, things have become so much easier. You can order whatever you want to eat, with just a few clicks. All you need to do is choose the item, place an order, and make payment, and you are all set. However, there are times when you are not able to communicate what exactly you want. This is when things can get chaotic. A similar incident took place in Pakistan after a cake mishap took place.

Twitter user Javaid Shami took to the social media platform and shared an image of a cake he ordered. The cake had big words written on it which read somewhat like: “Bring Change of 2000." In the caption, he explained that he asked the seller in Urdu to bring the change of ₹ 2000, and the cake maker thought this is the text he wants to be written on the cake. “Having ordered a cake from Layer’s I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!" read the caption. Have a look:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral with over 220K views. “Similarly “ we love Pakistan “ was written on a cake as “ wheel of Pakistan," shared a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I am just glad they frosted your cake. Whenever I order mine, they tell me the frosting person is on leave."

Meanwhile, earlier, a man from Tamil Nadu named V Boobathi bought his dream bike by paying the entire amount in Rs 1 coin. He bought his dream bike Bajaj Dominar worth Rs 2.6 Lakh. According to Times of India, the showroom took almost 10 hours to count the money, which was brought in van and offloaded with the help of wheelbarrows. “The staff at the motorcycle showroom took 10 hours to count Boobathi’s three years of savings," said Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency. It is said that the bike showroom manager first showed his reluctance to accept the money in coin, later he accepted it since he didn’t want to disappoint Boobathi.

