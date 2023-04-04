Man Shares How He Takes Care Of Mom During Periods: 'Love Positive Masculinity’

On one hand, where a majority of people are struggling to combat the taboo around menstruation in India, the men of this family are doing everything they can to make the lady of the house feel special whenever she is on her period. And that’s why, they are being hailed as heroes on social media. This family has been breaking the stereotype and changing the narrative for a long time. Meet “Bhagat Men," who have been taking care of the lady of their house in the best way possible. In a bid to promote greater understanding and empathy towards women during their menstrual cycles, Instagram user Anish Bhagat shared a post where he revealed that he, along with his father and brother, treats his mother “like a queen" when she is on periods.

Not just this but Anish also shared a video showing the norms his family has adapted to normalise menstruation. While sharing the post, Anish revealed in the caption that durinh his mom’s menstrual cycle, “she’s treated like the queen that she is. Period." The now-viral video opens with Anish revealing, “My dad introduced my brother and I to the concept of periods at the age of thirteen. He just wanted to make sure that mumma is looked after no matter what." Anish further revealed that the men of his family even have a WhatsApp group titled “Bhagat Men". Anish added that this group is not only limited to taking care of his mother when she is on her periods but also when she is sick.

While sharing the screenshot of the WhatsApp group, Anish can be heard saying, “We actually have a group called Bhagat Men for many years which is about taking care of mumma when she is unwell or she is on her periods. So, three of us actually take turns and alternate every couple of months to get her fresh set of pads." Moving towards the end of the video, Anish revealed that this time, it was his turn to run errands for his mother. Therefore, while buying the sanitary napkin, Anish went out of the way and prepared a hamper for his mother. The video shows him adding some chocolates, skincare products, and some special tea, along with a pack of sanitary napkins and presenting it to his mom. The video comes to conclusion with Anish saying that basically, in the past six years, his mother has never stepped out of the house to buy pads - “it’s the boys who do it."

Now, the internet is in “love" with the idea and the efforts put in by the Bhagat men. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “We love positive masculinity." Several lauded the father and his style of parenting, “Respect to the dad… Blessed mother."

So far, the video has been played more than 18 million times and has garnered over two million likes.

