Man Shares Pics Of Dead Aloe Vera Plant, Beachgoers Thought They Were Aliens

Social media is a place where you can see everything from all over the world. Recently a picture is going viral which is claimed to be aliens. The picture portrays strange animals walking on the beach which look like giant spiders.

According to the New York Post report, a 62-year-old farmer named Jan Vorster recently took some pictures on the beach of his hometown, Still Bay, Western Cape, South Africa. He never thought that his photos would become so popular that they would go viral. He shared pictures of dead aloe vera plants lining the beach. But the viral image created panic among the beachgoers as they mistook the dead plants as aliens emerging from the sea. The pictures were captured during the sunset which further created a spooky effect.

Let us take a look at what the whole matter is. Jan saw many dead aloe vera plants that looked like giant spiders on the beach. Aloe vera is a very beneficial plant. But when he saw those plants in such bad condition, he thought of making people aware of climate change and saving trees and took photographs of these plants. He thought that seeing these people would understand the importance of saving trees but a different thing happened!

The picture went viral as soon as it was posted on Facebook, and soon after, people started sharing it on other groups and channels as well. Meanwhile, Facebook user Myrtle Philbeck re-shared the pictures and wrote “Sea spiders walking to the sea- Quiet Bay, South Africa photo by Jan Vorster.

Seeing the post, people immediately started spreading so many rumours that some called it an alien, while others claimed it was a ghost. While some called them sea monsters, others thought they were giant spiders.

