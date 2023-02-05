Vande Bharat Express was flagged off to provide passengers with a first-class experience in the minimum time possible. But, the new rail marvel has had its share of criticism after a series of events bore testimony to the under-developed infrastructure. From people pelting stones to loads of garbage ‘unloading’ the promise of its high-class standards, Vande Bharat has been drawing flak for several reasons alike. Now, a Twitter user posted a video of poor-quality food being served on the train. The clip has since gone viral on the internet, leaving Indians in complete disappointment at its terrible hospitality.

In the video shared on the micro-blogging site, passengers complained of bad quality food being served on the Vande Bharat train that proceeded from Vizag to Hyderabad. In the clip, a man could be seen squeezing out excess oil from the ‘vada’ (Aloo Patty) that he availed in the ‘expensive’ rail. This irked the online users who started slamming the concerned authorities for providing unhygienic food even after charging a whopping price for their ‘luxurious’ services.

Watch the video which, when translated to English, read, “#VANDHEBHARAT train lo(w) quality breakfast, little oil squeezed from vada…The incident (occurred) in the train coming from Vizag to Hyderabad. Travelers are afraid to eat breakfast and say that the food quality is bad."

The clip amassed several views on social media and reached Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which responded to the tweet and wrote, “Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures."

Meanwhile, the video surfaced on social media after an image showing garbage strewn all across the newly-launched Vande Bharat went viral on the blue-bird app. The pic showed empty bottles, used food containers, plastic bags, etc., scattered all over the train with a worker cleaning them using a broom. This prompted railways authorities to modify the cleaning practices to prevent any such inconvenience to its passengers.

