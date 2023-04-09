Home » Buzz » Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Schooled

Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Schooled

Twitter user slams Akshay Kumar for dancing shirtless at an event. He gets schools by netizens.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Slammed. (Image: News18)
Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Slammed. (Image: News18)

A video which is currently going viral features actor Akshay Kumar. In the video, he can be seen dancing shirtless at an event. Twitter user ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ has uploaded the video on his handle and slammed the actor for being shirtless. “It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant. What a downfall for Akshay Kumar," read the caption. The post has not been perceived well by many.

As per the bio, it is a parody account. Many schooled him for being mean to the actor. Here is the viral video.

Advertisement

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 225K views. “Akshay….oh so hot at 55 Take away all the youth of this world…and gimme this old one," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s a dance and he is an artist doesn’t matter what age it’s just a performance and watch it that way."

RELATED NEWS

One Twitter user wrote, “If I looked that good at 59 I’d rarely wear a shirt." “If my body looked like that, I’d be shirtless everywhere too," mentioned another person.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

first published: April 09, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 13:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week