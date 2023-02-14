Taking flights has gotten more accessible for salaried classes, but just like everywhere else, there is a certain unspoken code of conduct that is expected to be followed at airports. Classist and casteist comparisons to a “fish market" (made with derogatory intent) aren’t rare by any means should one not adhere to cultural norms. A Twitter user, in a wholesome post, called out not just these classist norms but also the overpriced food that sells at airports.

Twitter user Madhur Singh and his mother shared a homemade meal of aloo paratha and nimbu achaar at the air port before boarding a flight to Goa. “Travelling in flights [has] become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹400 worth dosa and ₹100 worth water bottle is still too damn high," Madhur wrote in part of his thread on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care," he added. He ended with some sound advice on how one should spend in accordance with their financial means, should eat what they like to eat, and live mast in their own “style" no matter how society perceives them.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here