Man Spends ‘Most Informative 60 Minutes’ in Autorickshaw Ride, Know How Driver Amazed Him

A wholesome video of a candid conversation between a rickshaw driver and a customer is going viral on the internet. A user named Rajiv Krishna posted a video on his Instagram page in which he revealed that his auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai turned out to be the most memorable ride of his life after the driver named Ramdev, 61, engaged with him in an informative conversation.

The man who was stuck in traffic was considering walking the rest of the way, but the driver sensed his mood and struck up a conversation with him.

Rajiv Krishna in his post wrote, “I was stuck in one of Mumbai’s infamous traffic jams where Google Maps was telling me that it would take close to an hour to cover the last 3 km. Just as I was contemplating on exiting the rickshaw and walking the rest of the way, the driver sensed the mood and started engaging me in a conversation."

The driver continued by asking Mr. Krishna how many nations he has been to. He then went on to name 44 countries in Europe. And that’s not all. He then named the Presidents/PMs of some prominent European countries. The post further read, “Being a native of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, he went on to name all 35 districts of his home state. Not just that, he went on to name all 33 districts of Gujarat and all 75 districts of UP." Mr. Krishna wrote, “Definitely the most informative 60 minutes I’ve spent stuck in a traffic jam."

Ramdev unfortunately never had an education from his family because they lacked the resources, thus he learned everything on his own. He wrote, “His family never had the means to educate him formally. They could afford a meal once in two days when things got really bad. All the knowledge that he had gained was through self-study. He taught himself the alphabet, and numbers and was blessed with the uncanny ability to retain vast amounts of information."

The video and Ramdev’s story were well received on the internet. One of the users wrote, “I loved the way you worded the story. This video and your caption both warmed my heart". Another one wrote, “Woahhhh. This is amazing. He is amazing!"

The video has garnered around 40,000 likes.

