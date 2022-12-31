Man Spends Rs 18 Lakh to 'Transform' into Large Wolf Walking on Hind Legs

Bizarre stories of animals trying to imitate humans surface on the internet. But this time it was the other way around. A man ‘transformed’ himself to look like a large wolf walking on hind legs. The Japanese man spent 3,000,000 yen (Rs 18.5 lakhs) to get the highly-customised costume from a company known as Zeppet.

The anonymous customer said, “Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of ‘being one someday’." He visited the studio several times to give the fitting measurements to look like a hyper-realistic wolf. “We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications," the consumer added.

It took fifty days for Zeppet to finish the outfit. The ‘wolf’ man further remarked how the outcome amazed him as he looked exactly similar to what he imagined. “At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream come true. My order to ‘look like a real wolf walking on hind legs’ was difficult – to say the least – but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined," he said.

Advertisement

The ‘canine’ costume even covered all his preferences, including the ventilation slit for his comfort and devices that would support his unassisted wearing and movement. The dress was, indeed, made with “a close attention to the wearer’s convenience".

Earlier, Zeppet designed a costume for a customer called Toco to make him appear like a dog. It was reported that he spent over Rs 12 lakhs to build a one-of-a-kind ‘furry’ costume to realise his longtime dream of looking like a dog. Toco revealed that he wears the costume on special occasions to keep his hobbies just to himself as people could find it “weird".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here