In the era of addictive games and tech-savvy youngsters, it is often difficult for parents to effectively limit their children’s screen time. One father took the extreme route in trying to teach his son not to play games on the phone past bedtime. He imposed a rather cruel punishment, depriving his son of sleep and making him play for 17 hours straight. This disciplining method, which appears to be straight out of an enhanced interrogation booklet, left the 11-year-old child in tears and begging his father for mercy.

The incident took place in China’s Shenzhen city. According to Express, the father, identified only as Huang, found his son playing video games on his mobile phone at 1.30 am, long past the child’s bedtime. To teach him a lesson, the parent allowed the boy to play games all he wanted. Terms and conditions apply, though. The 11-year-old was not allowed to sleep.

Around six hours into the punishment, at 6:30 am, the boy was still enjoying the game. Six more hours passed. By 1:30 pm, he had grown tired and drowsy and fell asleep. Still sticking to his ruthless method, Huang woke the child up and told him to keep playing. Five more hours passed. The boy had been playing continuously for 17 hours with no sleep now.

He could take it no more and broke down crying. It was only when the lad begged his father for forgiveness that Huang let him off the hook. Reports suggest that the boy wrote a letter on his computer apologising for staying up late to play the game. One part of the letter read, “I promise I must go to bed before 11 o’clock. I promise not to play the phone [game] before going to bed [and] not to play with toys."

Huang posted the entire ordeal on Chinese social media app, Douyin. He flaunted the efficacy of his method as well. Yet, in the same breath, he advised other parents to not take this route to teach their kids a lesson.

The video raises serious questions about the extent of extreme punishments parents can dole out in the name of disciplining their children.

