Man Steps Out of Apple Store With 300 iPhone 13s in Manhattan, Gets Robbed

A man in the US reportedly got robbed shortly after purchasing 300 iPhone 13s from Apple’s well-known New York flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan. Three bags containing 300 iPhones were being carried by a 27-year-old man when a van pulled up next to him and two men ordered him to hand over the bags. Before the robbers were able to take possession of one of the bags containing 125 iPhones valued at $95,000 (Rs 77 Lakh), the iPhone buyer, who was adamant about keeping his iPhone 13s, fought them off and took a hit to the face.

The victim frequently used to purchase numerous iPhones from Fifth Avenue Store for his small business. According to the Police department, he bought the phones from Apple and then resold them as a third-party supplier of iPhones to fund his own business.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the Apple Fifth Avenue Store is open year-round and that the incident took place at about 1:45 in the morning. Because Apple was also having a Black Friday deal at the time, it is possible that the burglars were aware of his purchasing patterns or were waiting for a potential target.

According to authorities, the victim was not seriously injured and declined medical assistance on the spot. Police have made an appeal for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward as they search for the men who stole the iPhones. In light of the ongoing investigation, the NYPD has not yet provided a description of the suspects or their vehicles.

According to the New York Post, a similar incident took place on November 25 in Palo Alto, California. In a blatant daylight theft in front of frightened customers and store employees, two thieves got away with $35,000 (Rs 28 Lakh) worth of Apple products. The heist was captured on tape, and it showed the two criminals, with their faces mostly hidden, wandering from table to table and shoving items into their bags.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here