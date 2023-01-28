Parents work extremely hard to give a good upbringing to their children and when they watch their kids surpass their expectations, there’s no better moment of pride and joy than that. Something similar was felt by the mother of this Indian-origin man, Dattatray J, who works as a blockchain developer in Singapore, as per his LinkedIn profile. The man’s latest post on the business and employment platform about getting his mom flown out of India for the first time has won multiple hearts online.

“Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It’s hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through," said Dattatray J. Notably. His mother has spent almost her entire life in a village and prior to her Singapore expedition, she hadn’t even seen an aeroplane up close.

According to the heart-warming post, Dattatray’s mother became the first person from her generation and the second lady from her village to have gotten the opportunity to travel abroad. The first person was his wife, he highlighted. It was a special moment for him and his family, explained the blockchain developer. “The only thing that hurts me is - wish my dad would have been around to experience this," he added.

While concluding the emotional post, Dattatray J urged people who travel abroad for work to show beautiful parts of the world to their parents. Trust me, their happiness can not be measured. I planned to bring my mom even before my travel to Singapore, this was there in my goal even before I travelled," he conclude.

The LinkedIn update was shared with a photo of the mon-son duo. The mother can be seen clad in a yellow saree as she poses for the picture in front of a tall building. A barrage of users lauded the man. One of them said, “Great brother." Another one added, “Respect." The viral post has amassed over three lakh likes and more than eight thousand comments in engagement.

