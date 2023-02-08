More and more people are relying on technology to look for love and get a date. Users are spoilt for choice with the number of dating apps available in the market. This also means that one needs to stand out from the crowd and be able to attract attention on the platforms. It is no easy feat to be able to impress someone with just a photo and a quirky bio. So, a 36-year-old single man took things a notch higher. Allan Martin came up with an innovative way to describe himself to his potential matches. He made use of the voice prompt option of the Hinge dating app and added a personal touch to each of his images by describing them.

Allan came up with an elite way of creating a unique profile to stand out in the dating pool. While many use photos with their pets or of their luxurious holidays, this single man from Londonderry or Derry located in Northern Ireland decided to add a personal touch by using the voice prompt on the dating app. The feature will enable his potential date to get a better understanding of him as they get to hear his voice and his sense of humour, instead of those boring old texts.

Advertisement

He told Ladbible that he has ‘no idea’ why he decided to use the voice prompt but he ‘just wanted to try something different’. Allan used the recording to accompany his pictures and describe each of them. His first photo shows him in a boat and he described it as a classic candid look. Next up, he can be seen next to a statue that is wearing an apron that read ‘I heart curry wurst’. But as per his audio description, he does not actually love currywurst he just clicked the picture for his social media.

He also had a picture with the famous musician and songwriter Noel Gallagher. He joked about the photo and mentioned that the celebrity was smiling only because Allan was tickling his back.

Advertisement

His next photo was with a football mascot, followed by him dressing as the singer Freddie Mercury, where he admits he doesn’t have the voice like him.

Check out the video here-

Advertisement

Previously, a guy named Nairit’s put his presentation skills to use and made a slideshow of “Why You Should Go On A Date With Me". His to-the-point and quirky lines won the hearts of the internet. He mentioned that his hobbies do not include the 3Fs- F1, Football or FIFA. He can write songs and can take Instagrammable photos, does not send unsolicited nude photos and also called himself ‘written by a woman’ as he was brought up by his mother.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here