Ever heard of the RXF Slap Fighting Championship? It is as brutal as it sounds. All that the participants have to do is slap the other person really hard, with full force. The competition begins between two people who are put inside a cage, given chalk and they take turns to strike the one standing opposite to them with open hands. It does not come with just a title. In fact, the winner of the RXF Slap Fighting Championship takes home a gold shiny belt as well as prize money of €5000 (about Rs 4 lakh). However, as tempting as that might sound, a man showed just how brutal the game can be.

The Romanian Championship had Comsa Sorin reach the final round. He eventually even went on to win the belt and the exciting prize money. Yet the cost at which it came seemed a little too much. Comsa was left with his face swollen after a series of brutal slaps. That’s not all. Both Comsa and his opponent were covered in blood after they took turns at the slap battle. The clip was shared on Twitter and has since been making rounds on the internet. Check it out here:

Social media users could not understand how this championship was even legal. To most people, this looked like an unhealthy “sport". Many remarked that this was “crazy" and any combat sport should let you protect yourself from your opponent. A Twitter user wrote, “He is a champ!! I never stand there and take that."

Another tweet read, “How is this legal ? An injured man is being hit without the ability to protect himself, terrible!"

“I wanna know the life decisions of each person who participates made that led them to this. Free CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) with no respect earned from combat sport fans, pointless," another user tweeted.

Cosma Sorin had the left side of his face totally swollen. The vicious 10 rounds left his face looking like it would require a lot of medical attention. He was able to win the battle after 10 rounds when his opponent finally quit after receiving the final blow from Cosma.

