Sunroofs were a feature found only in high-end vehicles until just a few years ago. That has since changed, with several affordable cars flaunting this element. Driving on a starry night or through fresh mountain air is a whole new experience now. Still, some places are simply not compatible with a sunroof. YouTuber Arun Panwar’s viral reel on Instagram shows that a waterfall is one such place. Panwar’s Mahindra Scorpio N is likely to have taken a lot of damage as it stood under a high-pressure water stream and was drenched inside and out.

The video, which has around 4.7 million views, begins with a lovely view of the mountains taken from a narrow hill road. It then shows a small on the side of the road, gushing down from the rocks above. A white Mahindra Scorpio N is also featured in the clip.

The video then cuts to a person reversing the car towards the waterfall and closing the sunroof. Within seconds, water starts trickling into the vehicle from the roof-mounted cabin lamp, speakers, and the sunroof itself. The seat, centre console, cup holder, and everything else around (including the driver) are completely drenched.

This is rather risky. Water leaking into the cabin can not only damage one’s fine upholstery and other components but might also cause short circuits and electrical fires.

Usually, sunroofs are fitted using water-tightness glue and a rubber seal

to ensure there are no leakages. It would appear that the application of these fitments failed in this particular instance.

According to Cartoq, the high pressure of the waterfall could have led to the seals of the sunroof breaking. In daily life situations, a vehicle does not encounter such heavy water pressure. This could be why Mahindra did not design the seals to handle such forces. Another potential reason could be the small stones that waterfalls often carry. These pebbles, falling with immense force, can crack the sunroof.

People in the reel’s comments section were divided about what happened. Some believe it could be due to out-of-showroom alterations to the car. Others blamed the manufacturer for the fault. Some chided Panwar for taking the car in a situation it is not meant for, while still others wondered if the sunroof might have been left open for the purposes of the video.

Thus far, there has been no further comment on the issue by Mahindra.

