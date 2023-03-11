It is said that if we want to do something wholeheartedly or change something with dedication, we can do it. Recently, a resident of Kurchi, a small village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, Pappu Chaudhary came out of his village with the message of saving and conserving the environment by planting saplings. Pappu shared in an interview that he travelled 7,000 kilometres on a bicycle for 140 days. He added that awareness about climate change is very important these days. “We should protect the environment and spread awareness," Pappu shared.

Pappu Chowdhary further said that his expenditure on cycle travel was met through public service and some freelancing work that he does. He said that his family members opposed this move at first but later he explained to them that he wanted to do this, and then his family agreed.

During the cycle journey, Pappu also faced a lot of problems. But even amid rough weather with rain, sometimes bitter cold and sometimes with no place to stay and no food to eat, he reached his destination. Pappu ended his journey in Jaipur itself. After that, he returned to his hometown in Nagaur.

The motto behind this was to make people aware of the environment. Pappu Chaudhary planted two to three saplings at every district headquarters and gave the message to protect the environment. Pappu appealed to the youth that whether it was a day of celebration like a festival or a normal day, one should plant trees on every occasion so that the environment can be protected. He also said that the youth should stay away from drug addiction and should achieve their goals in life.

Earlier, a 35-year-old man from West Bengal toured across many states to spread awareness about the importance of saving trees and water and invested all his savings in his bicycle tour. Arup Biswas, the owner of a small shop, travelled to several states of eastern and north-eastern India on a bicycle to spread awareness about climate change.

