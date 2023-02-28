Going to a new place and exploring the local delicacies is always a wholesome experience. While some exotic dishes are absolutely lip-smacking, others can be really bizarre. A video has recently surfaced on the Internet where a person tries shrimp salad in Thailand. Sounds normal? Well, the shrimps in the salad were alive and jumping. “This one is really out there. But when in Thailand! Live shrimp salad!" the caption read. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the person shows the whole process of making the “live jumping shrimp salad". A vendor first takes a plastic container and puts some onions, spring onions, lime juice, salt, and chilies inside it. Now comes the bizarre part.

The vendor then proceeds to catch some live shrimps from an aquarium kept beside him. “Oh no. It’s not even cooked. It’s just no, they are alive. That is straight of the tank they were swimming around a minute ago," the influencer says.

After being caught live and fresh, the shrimps are added to the plastic case and mixed thoroughly with other ingredients before being served to the person.

The influencer shows his meal where the shrimps can be seen jumping around inside the container. He then takes a spoonful of the shrimp salad and takes it straight into his mouth. “Oh my god. They bit me when they went into my mouth," the person reacts.

The video amassed more than six million views on the platform and drew a flurry of reactions from users. Many seemed against the idea of trying such food. One user said, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should". A person commented, “Am gonna need them to rinse the aquarium water off first… better yet… nah."

One person asked, “What’s the need for them to be alive?" and another called it “cruel, unethical, and unnecessary". Other users too seemed appalled and pointed out that eating the live shrimps could lead to health issues. “I try to be respectful of other cultures but this one is most definitely not on my bucket list of things to eat while traveling," a comment read.

Earlier this month, a clip from Japan went viral. It showed a fish, which was served at a restaurant, coming alive and biting the chopsticks as the diner tries to eat it. The incident took place at an eatery in Japan’s Toyokawa.

