A Twitter user is getting criticised after tweeting about his “disgust" and “disappointment" over seeing a woman smoking by a train door. As per Section 167 of the Railways Act, anyone found smoking in a train compartment despite prohibition or objection from another passenger is liable to pay a fine of upto Rs 100. However, the Twitter user’s “disgust" was directed more against “modern women" smoking and he is being schooled for it.

“Saw this woman smoking by the train gate, and felt disgusted and disappointed with these so-called modern women. Where are we heading with this? Pity," the Twitter user wrote. He is being slammed not just for this take, but also for the fact that he clicked the woman’s photo presumably without her consent and posted it on a public platform to deride her.

“Even though I hate smoking in general, posting a pic of a woman without her consent is not at all fine. Would you’ve posted this if a man smokes like this??? I hope she sues you for this," one Twitter user wrote. “As they say ‘Smoking damages a man’s lungs but a woman’s character!’ Do women lack lungs or men lack character?" Another user wrote.

“Did she buy cigarette with your money? I agree that smoking in public places is wrong. But do you judge men in a similar way? Or is such kind of judgement reserved only for women? BTW, did you ask for her permission before posting her photo?" Another Twitter user asked.

People also dug up an old tweet made by the user in question where he had posted a photo of a glass of tea and a cigarette, with the caption reading, “Can’t imagine my evening without this legendary combo! Just soothes my mind. Good evening!"

Under the tweet, some Twitter users sarcastically made the same comments that he made against the woman.

Another day. Another instance of casual misogyny.

