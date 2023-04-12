Man Uses ChatGPT to Buy Groceries Online and Black Mirror Future is Truly Here

Meal planning and grocery shopping can be overwhelming and time-consuming, causing many people to put it off until the weekends. With taste, dietary preferences, health, and budget all factors to consider, creating a shopping list can be a daunting task. Fortunately (maybe), there is now an AI-powered solution available that can make this process more efficient. One Twitter user recently shared their experience using Instacart’s ChatGPT plugin, which allows users to quickly and effortlessly turn their needs into a “shoppable" list, and the results were impressive and prompt!

A social media post by Ammaar Reshi highlighted his experience trying out a new plugin feature launched by an American delivery company in collaboration with OpenAI. According to Reshi, the plugin helped him stick to his budget while providing him with ingredients for several meals that fit his schedule and dietary restrictions.

Advertisement

Reshi’s conversation with ChatGPT, as seen in a screenshot he shared, showed him instructing the chatbot to buy $100 worth of groceries and listing his breakfast, lunch, and dinner preferences as well as any dietary restrictions he had. The chatbot quickly responded with options to meet his needs, listing the groceries required for seven meals along with recipes. The plugin feature also automated the process of selecting the groceries on Instacart, making the whole experience quick and hassle-free!

The Twitter post quickly went viral and garnered enthusiastic responses from users. One user eagerly commented, “Can’t wait for this!!!" while another praised and said, “Brilliant use case."

Advertisement

The feature was recently added to Instacart in March which “let(s) users shop from food and recipe-related conversations with ChatGPT and get ingredients delivered to their door."

While this latest use of technology is a prime example of how it can streamline daily tasks and improve efficiency for humans, it’s crucial to be mindful of its potential consequences. As technology continues to evolve, it’s important to be cautious not to create a dystopian future, much akin to the world portrayed in “Black Mirror"!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here