Home » BUZZ » Man Uses Rs 400 Change To Buy Lottery Ticket, Ends Up Winning Rs 87 Lakh

Man Uses Rs 400 Change To Buy Lottery Ticket, Ends Up Winning Rs 87 Lakh

Matthew Spaulding bought the ticket from a gas station located in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:32 IST

Delhi, India

Michigan man's spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket wins him Rs 87 lakh. (Representative image)
Michigan man's spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket wins him Rs 87 lakh. (Representative image)

The universe works its own to help people and for this Michigan man, the vague phenomenon has become a reality. He would have never imagined that merely some change can lead him to hit the lottery. According to a report by Michigan Lottery Connect, the lucky man used $5 (approximately Rs. 400) that he got in change at a gas station to purchase a lottery ticket. The decision was made in a quick spur of the moment which later turned out to be the best decision of his entire life. The man identified to be Matthew Spaulding won the jackpot from a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game.

The winning amount is reportedly estimated to be $107,590 (approximately Rs 87 lakh). The lucky winner told the officials at Michigan Lottery that he was at a Mobile gas station located on South State Street in Ann Arbor when a clerk handed him $5 in change. The 41-year-old looked at the Money Match Fast Cash game ticket placed on the station’s counter and decided to purchase the ticket instead of taking the change. “I was checking out at the gas station, and the clerk handed me back $5 in change. I don’t usually play Fast Cash, but I saw a Fast Cash sign by their register and told him I’d like to use my change on a Money Match ticket," he said.

Advertisement

After buying the ticket, Matthew Spaulding was just on his way out of the store when he noticed he had won the jackpot. While describing the happy moment, the 41-year-old stated that he went ballistic on his way out. Seemingly he began shouting and celebrating which ended up startling fellow customers present at the store. It was nothing less than an awesome moment for him. “I looked over the ticket while I was walking out of the store and when I saw I’d won the jackpot, I completely lost it. I startled some of the customers because I started shouting and celebrating. It was such an awesome feeling," he continued.

When asked what he might do with the lottery money, the Michigan man stated that he has no plans of spending it right away. Hence, he has decided to keep the winning amount safe in savings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 27, 2023, 10:32 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 10:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Is The Most Handsome Man In The World, See Other Actors Who Are In The Top Ten

+20PHOTOS

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Lose to Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos | In Pics