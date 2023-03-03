It can be hard to get over the loss of someone you used to love. For one man, missing his old beau may have gone too far. This one about-to-be father chose to look for baby name inspiration, not in a book or on the internet, but in his past. He wants to name his child after his ex-girlfriend because he just can’t seem to let go of her. The man posted about the entire incident on Reddit, asking people if he was in the wrong to suggest something like this. In his Reddit post, the man, a 34-year-old, said that he and his wife are expecting a child in about 12 weeks’ time. While the two do not know about the sex of the baby, they have still started thinking of a few names. The issue begins with a name the man suggested in one of their brainstorming sessions.

He explains in his post that, “A couple of nights ago, we were suggesting names. I had a girlfriend for around six years before meeting my now wife. Unfortunately, she passed away, and I was absolutely devastated. It’s still painful to think about and I always imagined naming a child in her memory."

He says he suggested the idea to his wife, who was unimpressed by it.

According to the husband, Nancy was a close friend and losing her was a devastating experience. Naming their child after her would be a way to remember and honour her memory. However, the wife sees it as strange and doesn’t understand why he would even suggest it. Despite his attempts to drop the issue and find a name they both agree on, the wife continues to push back.

Reddit’s verdict is that the man is in the wrong. “Your wife must feel the constant presence of your late girlfriend on your mind and in your relationship and feel like she lives in this person’s shadow[…]You are making her feel like her feelings come second and that your grief over your girlfriend is more important than her feelings of celebrating her first child. Whenever she hears her child’s name, she would hear the name of the girlfriend that you just cannot get over," one user wrote.

“Even if there was no problem with your wife it would just be plain weird for your daughter to have a name with that kind of baggage. Try to think of it that way," said another.

“Very disrespectful to your wife," chimed in one more user on the thread.

The verdict seems clear. People believe not only that the original poster was insensitive to his wife and tone-deaf to her feelings, but also that it would be bad for the child to have so much emotional baggage thrust upon them.

