Man Who Got Inked To Look Like ‘Black Alien’ Isn’t Allowed At Restaurants

Anthony Loffredo has taken body modification to the extreme with plastic surgery.

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 17:49 IST

Anthony Loffredo says he faces extreme challenges while visiting restaurants. (credits: Insta/the_black_alien_project)
Anthony Loffredo is a man who has taken body modification to the extreme. He has gone under the knife to alter various parts of his body, including the removal of his ears, nostrils, and upper lips. Loffredo has also claimed to have changed the colour of his eyeballs multiple times, as well as sharpened and dyed his teeth purple to look like a “black alien." However, his unique appearance has caused mixed reactions from the public. While his mother has accepted him, common people are often disgusted or afraid of his looks. Anthony, who also goes by the name ‘Black Alien’ on social media, speaking with LADbibleTV’s No Filter program earlier this year, acknowledged that his appearance often shocks people and he has faced challenges as a result, specifically, when visiting restaurants.

“If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the servers say I can’t eat on the terrace, all of that," he said.

Anthony Loffredo’s extreme body modifications have generated a range of reactions from the public, but his mother has remained a committed supporter of his journey. During the interview, Loffredo spoke candidly about the challenges he has faced and how it is “a fight every day."

While he acknowledges that not everyone accepted his choices, he remains committed to being true to himself and his vision for his body.

Anthony said, “There are people who are open minded, that’s the way it is. That’s how it will be for all of humanity. That’s the balance, I can’t make everyone be open to everything."

While some people may be disturbed by his look, there are others who have been inspired by his journey. Loffredo shared that a few people have reached out to him to express how his story has made them feel more secure about themselves.

Anthony Loffredo, the ‘Black Alien,’ has invested a significant amount of money into his extreme body modifications. In a conversation with podcaster Kyle Anderson in 2021, Loffredo revealed that he has spent over $30,000 (Rs 24 lakh) on plastic surgery to achieve his unique look. Despite already spending a substantial amount, Loffredo is only 46 percent of the way through his ‘Black Alien Project Evolution.’

first published: April 10, 2023, 17:49 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 17:49 IST
