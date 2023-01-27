There are innumerable jobs out there that entail a description different from conventional skills. People have been making money not only as IT officials but as creators, writers, and artists. Another odd job that has come to light is that of a dog walker. You may think that dog walking is no big deal and can be done as a part-time job to earn extra income. But a person has left everyone awestruck making around Rs 1 crore as a dog walker.

Michael Joseph, a resident of Brooklyn, USA previously worked as a teacher full-time. According to New York Post, Joseph went from making over Rs 30 lakh a year to around Rs 1 crore doing what he loves. He has not only made good money, but the job has helped him earn enough to buy a home in Middletown, New Jersey, a new car and also put aside Rs 8.16 lakh aside in a college fund for his 18-month-old toddler. The 34-year-old even visited Disneyland recently with his family.

In an interview with the news outlet, he said that it has been a blessing for him. Joseph revealed that he started walking dogs in early 2019 as a side hustle to earn a little extra on top of his annual income as a special-needs teacher at a private school. He used to go on walks with his black Labrador mix, Willy in Prospect Park and local dog owners always seemed to love how obedient his pup was. Some people asked if Joseph was for hire and Joseph did not deny it.

After seeing the potential income, he decided to quit his teaching job. In July 2019, he started his own business by the name Parkside Pups and by the end of the year he had made Rs 28.56 lakh. He had enough regular clients who paid $20 for 30-minute walks. Last year, Joseph made close to Rs 1 crore and said he was amazed by his lifestyle as a business owner.

Joseph did find it difficult to continue during the pandemic, but the business immediately picked pace when the offices reopened. He decided to grow the business last year and has created an app and hired more employees.

