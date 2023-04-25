Man Who Married Rag Doll Left Agitated As His Wife 'Falls Ill'

A man who was “married" to a rag doll was left agitated after his wife “fell ill" and had to be treated by the paramedics. Cristian Montenegro from Bogota, Colombia, had made headlines after he revealed that he entered into a relationship with the doll because he was tired of being single. Some days earlier, Cristian and his partner, a rag doll named Natalia, had claimed to have welcomed their third rag doll ‘baby’.

Now, the Bogota resident has made it to the news once again after claiming that his ‘wife’ fell ill and had to be treated by doctors. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows the doll stretched out at the back of an ambulance, while paramedics tend to her.

In the clip, Cristian can be heard saying, “She (Natalia) had a headache and fainted. I called you because I don’t want her to die, she is the mother of my daughter. Everything will be fine, my love," as quoted by the Daily Mail. A paramedic explained that Natalia needed to be admitted to a hospital. The worker appeared to be checking the doll’s vitals.

The video left social media users divided. Many slammed Cristian for monopolising the ambulance. “This is really crazy," one user commented.

“I don’t understand why people lend themselves to such idiocy," another person wrote. Some were sympathetic to Cristian’s emotions.

It is not clear if the paramedic was playing a prank or was genuinely concerned. The clip has generated controversy. Local news sources stated that Bogota Health Secretariat will investigate the paramedics for treating a rag doll.

Cristian Montenegro had previously faced flak for his relationship with a doll. He defended his decision saying, “If it weren’t for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone. At least I have something. With my Natalia, we watch TV and talk about everything. They don’t know how much I love her."

Cristian has been in a relationship with the doll for two years and claims he considers her ‘his wife’, according to the Mirror. He often shares photos and videos of them spending quality time together. According to his social media feed, Cristian’s family has also met with Natalia.

