A man who had been suffering from a condition that turned his nose into a “penis-like" structure got his life transformed after a chance meeting one Dr Thomas Romo and got a nasal restructure done for free.

Conrado Estrada spent six years with a debilitating condition that led to his nose looking like a man’s private part. The doctor had hired him to paint his house and at first glance, he could see that there was something with his face.

News.com.au reported Dr Thomas stating, “It looks like there’s a penis on his nose," I thought, approaching him. “But, on closer inspection, I realised that I’d seen this condition before."

Doctor Thomas turned out to be the director of facial plastic reconstructive surgery in a hospital in the US and he knew about the condition of the painter. Known as rhinophyma, the condition is a progressive one that causes thickened, pimpled and pitted skin at the tip of the nose due to enlarged oil glands.

The doctor realised that Conrado’s condition was severe and the nose had grown so huge and long that it covered his mouth and reached his lower lip. He then introduced himself to Conrado and tried to understand his condition better.

Conrado explained that he had trouble eating and breathing and his self-esteem had taken a huge hit as people would look at him weirdly. The man was hopeless about his condition as he had visited multiple specialists but never got a solution. Doctor Thomas, therefore, offered to carry out the restructuring surgery for free. This is because Conrado was not in a position to be able to afford treatment for his rare disease.

As soon as Conrado’s surgery was done successfully, the man’s personality took a turn for the better and he was a more confident and happy man than he had ever been. Dr Thomas explained that he ran a foundation named Baby Face Foundation, which provided facial surgeries to underprivileged children and he wanted to extend support to the man.

