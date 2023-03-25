The Naatu Naatu craze is far from over. Following RRR’s big win at the Oscars, the foot-tapping track has caught all the attention of the internet. From India legend Virat Kohli to the Norwegian dance group Quick Style, no one can stop themselves from performing the song’s hook step. Adding to the long list of Naatu Naatu performances is another video, this time from an office. A manager apparently decided to chase away his team’s Monday blues by teaching them the steps of Naatu Naatu. The video of their dance performance will leave you surprised.

The manager attempts to teach his team members the dance moves, but they switch from matching steps with him to doing their own thing. “Keeping it real on Monday," read the caption posted with the video on Instagram.

Instagram users were highly impressed by the manager and wished they worked in an office like his. “Office ho toh aisa (I wish more offices were like this)", a comment read.

Others reacted with a string of fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Many people asked if there were any job openings at the company. “Is there a vacancy?" a user asked.

The clip was posted on March 13, the same day Naatu Naatu created history by becoming the first track from an Indian production to take home the Best Original Song trophy.

If you think this was the only time Naatu Naatu dominated social media feeds, then you would be wrong. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra counts himself among the fans of the chartbuster. The Mahindra Group chairman shared a clip of a woman making a puppet dance to Naatu Naatu. “Ok. One last tweet, I promise, about Naatu Naatu. But I couldn’t resist this one. Real evidence of it being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its ‘strings,’" Mahindra wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch:

It’s not just Anand Mahindra who has showered praises on Naatu Naatu. The German Ambassador to India celebrated the song’s victory at the 95th Academy Awards by sharing a video of the embassy members dancing on the track in Old Delhi.

Take a look:

Sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the MM Keeravaani composition has won over the world since its release. Naatu Naatu has won several honours including the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award for Best Song.

