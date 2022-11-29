Manipal University Suspends Prof Who Compared Muslim Student to 'Terrorist' in Viral Video

A viral video of a Muslim student at Karnataka’s Manipal Institute of Technology lashing out at a professor who allegedly compared him to a “terrorist" caused uproar yesterday, following which the university has now put out a statement. As per a DNA report, the professor had asked the student his name and upon hearing it, had said, “Oh, you are like Kasab!" The student’s response standing up to the professor had gone viral. The professor had attempted to dismiss it as a joke and said that he looked upon the student as his son.

Manipal Institute of Technology said in their statement that an inquiry has been initiated and that the professor has been debarred from classed till the inquiry is over. “We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy."

The statement further added that it prides itself on its diversity on campus and that it was committed to uphold the country’s constitutional values.

In the video, the student said, “26/11 is not funny, being Muslim in this country and facing this thing every day is not funny." He went on to add, “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?" The student, who was unhappy with his teacher’s remarks, further added, “How can you call me like that? In front of so many people? In class. You’re a professional, you’re teaching."

When the professor said “sorry" to the student, he replied, “Sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here."

The clip was re-tweeted by Ashok Swain, the Professor of Peace and Conflict at Uppsala University. It was originally shared by a Twitter user, Rukunuddin Baibar S.

