India is undoubtedly the land of innovation where people are skilled at making the most of the resources available to them. The latest proof of this is a video doing rounds on the Internet. It shows a traditional stone mill tweaked ingeniously and attached to a motor to work as a wet grinder. In the clip, uploaded on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, a stone mill is seen with its upper disc-shaped stone connected to a motor using a belt, which helps rotate the grinder. The setup also includes a bottle, whose bottom has been cut, at the top through which a person puts in some grains for grinding. A pipe is also being used to pour water into the mill through a hole. The end product is collected in a vessel that has been kept below the stone grinder.

Calling it desi ingenuity, the IAS officer asked users to caption the video.

The clip garnered more than 24,000 views on the platform and intrigued many users.

One person called the setup a “modern chakki".

“Typical desi chakki," a comment read.

A user asked, “Technology’s good, what they’re preparing actually??"

This is not the first time we are coming across an impressive innovation. Just days ago, a video surfaced showing a ‘desi jugaad’ of a low-budget shoot of a film. The clip begins with three men shooting a scene which involves a man walking by. But, instead of using sophisticated equipment such as a gimbal to keep the phone steady, the men do something out of the box.

One of the persons lies on an inclined platform holding a phone in his hands while another pulls him down using his legs to take an accurate shot. Not just this, but another person directs the shoot uses a pair of slippers as film clap.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, soon gained traction and drew a flurry of reactions from users. One user said that the filmmakers’ “budget is gone on the phone bill, but they are dedicated". Another person commented, “Passion ensures you overcome difficulties that come your way". The video also caught the attention of Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor who liked the post.

